SC panel begins Mullaperiyar inspection

The Supreme Court-appointed five-member committee on Mullaperiyar dam began its visit today as part of the regular inspection to ensure the safety and other features of the over century-old dam.

The team has two members each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala and a Central representative.

The team is inspecting the main dam, the baby dam and the spill way through which water flows when shutters are opened.

The team will return to Kumily where they will evaluate the visit. The water level had gone down considerably due to poor rainfall in Kerala over the last three years. Presently, the level is at 112.3 ft against its full reservoir level of 152, though the permissible level is 142 ft.