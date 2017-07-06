SC panel begins Mullaperiyar inspection

The Supreme Court-appointed five-member committee on Mullaperiyar dam began its visit today as part of the regular inspection to ensure the safety and other features of the over century-old dam.
The team has two members each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala and a Central representative.
The team is inspecting the main dam, the baby dam and the spill way through which water flows when shutters are opened.
The team will return to Kumily where they will evaluate the visit. The water level had gone down considerably due to poor rainfall in Kerala over the last three years. Presently, the level is at 112.3 ft against its full reservoir level of 152, though the permissible level is 142 ft.
The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......Read More