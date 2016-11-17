FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

SC to hear demonetisation case

Covai Post Network
November 17, 2016
Chennai: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a fresh plea from the Centre tomorrow seeking a stay on the proceedings before various high courts and other courts except the apex court against its 8 November decision to demonetise the high denomination currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

A bench comprising justices A R Dave and A M Khanwilkar agreed to the contention of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, that proceedings in various courts except the apex court on the issue will create a lot of confusion. The bench said the matter will be heard by another bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur which is hearing a batch of PILs against the Centre’s demonetisation move.

The apex court, on 15 November, had refused to stay the government’s demonetisation notification but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience.

