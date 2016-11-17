SC to hear demonetisation case

Chennai: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a fresh plea from the Centre tomorrow seeking a stay on the proceedings before various high courts and other courts except the apex court against its 8 November decision to demonetise the high denomination currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

A bench comprising justices A R Dave and A M Khanwilkar agreed to the contention of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, that proceedings in various courts except the apex court on the issue will create a lot of confusion. The bench said the matter will be heard by another bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur which is hearing a batch of PILs against the Centre’s demonetisation move.

The apex court, on 15 November, had refused to stay the government’s demonetisation notification but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience.