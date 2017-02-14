SC verdict shatters Sasikala dreams, but she props up a puppet

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala’s electoral politics for sure has come to a grounding halt even before it took off after Supreme Court sent her to jail, upholding trial court sentence of four years to her and two other relatives in the disproportionate assets case. However, her political journey continues as she warned “I may be in jail but no one can distance the AIADMK from me.”

At late night, she checked out of the Golden Bay Resort and is said to drive to Bengaluru to surrender before the trial court as ordered by the Supreme Court. But within minutes of SC verdict she launched her counter offensive to block “traitor” O Panneerselvam. She selected Edappadi Palanisamy as the new legislative party leader who stacked claim to form the government when he called on governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening.

The Sasikala camp has the numbers, at least 119 as the police submitted in the High Court, and this confidence was being seen in Palanisamy. “We will form the government,” said his supporter, a senior AIADMK MLA to media persons at the resort.

But uncertainty continued to dog Tamil Nadu as there were counter claim by the OPS camp, which said they will prove their majority on the floor of the house. O Pannerselvam hoped MLAs would listen to their conscience and come together to save the unity of the party.

But, as far as the numbers go, it is clear that they are with Sasikala led AIADMK. Panneerselvam’s representative V Maitreyan called on the governor and requested him to free the hostage MLAs from the Golden Bay Resort.

“The election of new AIADMK legislative leader is illegal and invalid as it was held with MLAs under detention,” Manoj Pandian said another senior AIADMK leader in the OPS camp.

Besides, every action she has taken as general secretary is invalid as her election itself is invalid, said state education minister Pandiarajan. Meanwhile, OPS camp roped in Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late chief minister J Jayalaithaa, who joined politics today after paying homage to her aunt. She joined the Chief Minister for a joint visit to her aunt’s memorial at Marina beach, where OPS sat down in prayer and then revolted against Sasikala on Tuesday last.