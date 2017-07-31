School authorities, parents against liquor outlet plan in Pollachi

Representatives of two private schools and parents petitioned the District Collector today to stop the launch of a TASMAC outlet in their locality.
Representatives from KMG Matric Higher Secondary School and Pallaniammal Higher Secondary School and parents of students there wanted the Collector to drop the proposal for the outlet to be set up at Kaliyapuram in Pollachi.
Parents alleged that the outlet would pose many security issues to residents, including students. “That’s the only road to the schools and many girl students study there. There is also a Shiva temple nearby,” said a parent.
“This is the only way to school and there are nearly 1,000 girls studying here between Class 6 and 12. Between 4 pm and 8 pm students would need to use this road. If the outlet comes there, it will pose serious security issues,” said Headmaster Kathirvel of KMG Matric Higher Secondary School.
