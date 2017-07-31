31 Jul 2017, Edition - 748, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • 6 people dead in road accident in Karnal, Haryana
  • RSS workers killing: Kerala CM P Vijayan holds discussion with BJP state leaders
  • Congress issues whip in Rajya Sabha. All MPs need to be present today
  • Puthiya Tamizhagam party files a case against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss show. Calls it casteist
  • Govt Sources: Modi government to launch crackdown against the corrupt official
  • Traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway temporarily suspended due to multiple landslides at Mehar, Seeri and Panthyal
  • Deadline to file income tax returns will not be extended beyond July 31: Senior I-T department official
Coimbatore

School authorities, parents against liquor outlet plan in Pollachi

Covai Post Network
July 31, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Representatives of two private schools and parents petitioned the District Collector today to stop the launch of a TASMAC outlet in their locality.

Representatives from KMG Matric Higher Secondary School and Pallaniammal Higher Secondary School and parents of students there wanted the Collector to drop the proposal for the outlet to be set up at Kaliyapuram in Pollachi.

Parents alleged that the outlet would pose many security issues to residents, including students. “That’s the only road to the schools and many girl students study there. There is also a Shiva temple nearby,” said a parent.

“This is the only way to school and there are nearly 1,000 girls studying here between Class 6 and 12. Between 4 pm and 8 pm students would need to use this road. If the outlet comes there, it will pose serious security issues,” said Headmaster Kathirvel of KMG Matric Higher Secondary School.

