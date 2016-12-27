School students spread awareness on Swachhata app

Students of Einstein Public School at Ganapathy participated in a public awareness campaign on Swachhata app in Codissia shopping fest at Avinashi Road.

According to S. Sangeetha, correspondent of the school, the students have been involving themselves in spreading awareness about the app among the public.

“Every year we have skill development project for students. They have to associate themselves with an organisation for the project. This year they have decided to spread awareness on Swachh Survekshan,” she said.

Sowmya. V member of Swachh Wonder said, “the students are very enthusiastic in approaching the people and educating them about Swachh Survekshan.”