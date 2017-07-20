School syllabus to be revised in TN next year

The syllabus of Grade 6, 9 and 11 will be revised from the next academic year. Government schools that have till Grade 12 will be provided with computers and wifi connections. These were some of the important points discussed at a seminar on new curriculum held at Chennai.
State Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, who presided over the meeting, said the new syllabus would help the students face competitive exams with more confidence.
Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Chairman of Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework Committee Prof. M. Anandakrishnan also spoke in the seminar, that was attended NCERT Director Prof. Hrushikesh Senapaty, Consul-General of Germany in Chennai Achim Fabig, former UNESCO Director (India) and former Mauritius Education Minister Armoogum Parsuramen and ISAC Director Dr Mylswami Annadurai and several academicians.
