Coimbatore


Schoolgirls beat 125 teams to win Young Scientist Award

Covai Post Network
November 28, 2016
Five girl students from the Mahajana Higher Secondary School, Mettupalayam, won the Young Scientist award at the 24th National Science Congress at the Jansons College of Engineering, Karumathampatti.

The event, in which 126 teams participated, was organised by the National Science Congress Association (NSCA). The class 8 girls—Varshini R, KU Thubunihsa, Reshma S, Madhushri S and Lavanya K—received the prize for their project titled, School Children and Dental Caries. NSCA district coordinator Rishi Sarvanan said, “The aim of the competition is to get children interested in research work and also to get them to understand and appreciate team work.”

Dr P Jayaraman , of the Government Hospital in Mettupalyam, said, “These five students came to me to learn about dental care for their project. I was not aware they are going to present this project at the National Science Congress. I was very happy when they came to meet me with their prize.”

Kavithna S, science teacher at the Mahajana Higher Secondary School said, “The girls worked together really hard for this project. In school, they were congratulated by the principal for their achievement in the morning assembly.”

