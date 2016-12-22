Schools keep the Christmas spirit alive through charity

Bengaluru: City schools have geared up for Christmas celebrations. The circulars are out, the course of action leading up to the day has been decided. The most beautiful part of such a celebration is the inclusion and thought for the less-privileged. The schools have found innovative ways to embrace charity on this day, a way to give back to society.

Christa Vidyalaya, Dharmaram is hosting a carnival which promises fun, food and games. The carnival will have books and handicrafts that you can buy;you can also gorge on a three-course buffet dinner. The proceeds from the carnival will go to the underprivileged. It also creates a platform for thedisadvantaged to sell their products.

“Greenwood High International organises a carnival, the proceeds of which will go towards charitable purposes,” says Dr. Chakravarty, teacher atthe school.

“Many schools gift orphans on this occasion through Santa,” says Shiva Chatterjee, mother of a junior school student of Sherwood High.

Doodles, a preschool, is also hosting a carnival that gives everyone an opportunity for some music and games.

“These festivals give an opportunity to connect with the ones we don’t often think about.Also,it’s a time to be grateful for what we have. Inspiro International School celebrates it withthe children from the nearby NGO, the ones who are disabled and abandoned,” says Antara Bhattacharya, parent.

Explaining the spirit of Christmas, Deepika Bhargav says, “Christmas is the time to give and there are always a lot of people who need our help. Greenwood High collects grains and pulses, and distributes it amongst the needy. We really feel privileged that we are able to help.”

After all, the spirit of Christmas lies in making merry and bringing a smile on everyone’s face.