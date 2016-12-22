FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Schools keep the Christmas spirit alive through charity

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016

Bengaluru: City schools have geared up for Christmas celebrations. The circulars are out, the course of action leading up to the day has been decided. The most beautiful part of such a celebration is the inclusion and thought for the less-privileged. The schools have found innovative ways to embrace charity on this day, a way to give back to society.

Christa Vidyalaya, Dharmaram is hosting a carnival which promises fun, food and games. The carnival will have books and handicrafts that you can buy;you can also gorge on a three-course buffet dinner. The proceeds from the carnival will go to the underprivileged. It also creates a platform for thedisadvantaged to sell their products.
“Greenwood High International organises a carnival, the proceeds of which will go towards charitable purposes,” says Dr. Chakravarty, teacher atthe school.

“Many schools gift orphans on this occasion through Santa,” says Shiva Chatterjee, mother of a junior school student of Sherwood High.

Doodles, a preschool, is also hosting a carnival that gives everyone an opportunity for some music and games.

“These festivals give an opportunity to connect with the ones we don’t often think about.Also,it’s a time to be grateful for what we have. Inspiro International School celebrates it withthe children from the nearby NGO, the ones who are disabled and abandoned,” says Antara Bhattacharya, parent.

Explaining the spirit of Christmas, Deepika Bhargav says, “Christmas is the time to give and there are always a lot of people who need our help. Greenwood High collects grains and pulses, and distributes it amongst the needy. We really feel privileged that we are able to help.”

After all, the spirit of Christmas lies in making merry and bringing a smile on everyone’s face.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS