Scientists call to focus on micro irrigation

Micro irrigation should be taken to the next level in the wake of acute water scarcity, according to a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

This irrigation should be directly the Xylem tissues that transport water from the roots, said Dr. S. Bhaskar, Assistant Director of General (Agro Forestry) at ICAR.

This technology targeting the tissue has already been tested in coconut palms and should be considered for other crops and plants, he said at a three-day national congress on `New Challenges and Advances in Sustainable Micro Irrigation’ at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

The meeting has been organised by Water Technology Centre and is being attended by 350 experts from across the country.

Delhi-based National Committee on Plasticulture Applications in Horticulture project director Naresh Modi said that due to land fragmentation, irrigation was becoming a challenge.

The scientific fraternity should make this an opportunity and provide the appropriate technology, he added.

Inaugurating the conference, RVS Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Gwalior Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.K. Singh said that research should prioritise on finding ways to increase water use efficiency.

“Before we expect farmers to adopt our technology, the government should provide necessary infrastructure,” said TNAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr K Ramasamy.

Farmers cared little for subsidy and expected scientists to deliver good quality seeds and inputs and be assured of water supply for at least three months, he added.

Two farmers– M.Parthsarathy of Govindapuram in Dharapuram and P.Vetrivelan of Thondamuthur, near here, were presented with the Best Micro Irrigation Farmers Award, a TNAU statement said.

Four scientists, Dr. K. Palanisamy, Former Director of WTC, Dr.S.Raman, Advisor, Gujarat Green Revolution Company, Dr. R. Sakthi Vadivel, Emeritus Professor, Centre for Water Resources, Anna University and Dr. Goel, a retired professor from the US were given distinguished scientist awards for their outstanding work in the field of water.

WTC founder director Dr. R.K. Sivanappan was given the `Life time achievement award’ for his contribution to micro irrigation.