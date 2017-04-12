FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Coimbatore


Scrap shop gutted

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A major fire broke out in a scrap shop near Athupalam in the city in the early hours of today.

According to police, residents noticed the fire around 4 a.m. and informed the fire personnel, who rushed there with five fire tenders.

Old plastics, paper, aluminium utensils and other metal articles were stored in the shop and fire was contained in about two hours, without any damage to nearby thatched huts in Poonga Nagar.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The loss was estimated at about Rs. 3 lakh.

