09 Jul 2017, Edition - 726, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Coimbatore

Scrapped notes of Rs.one crore face value seized, three arrested

Covai Post Network
July 9, 2017

Three persons were arrested for possessing scrapped 500 and 1000 currencies, valued at Rs.one crore, near Tirupur.

Noticing that a car was parked in Solipalayam on the outskirts of Tirupur, police, who were on vehicle checking last night, questioned three inmates of the car.

A search in the car yielded scrapped notes in the denomination of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 with a face value of Rs.one crore and the trio have been identified as Ramasamy and Senthilkumar from Pudukkottai and Mohammed Sulaiman from Tiruchirapalli, police said.

All the three were today produced before Tirupur judicial Magistrate, S Palani, who remanded them to custody for 15 days. There were brought and lodged in the Central Jail here.

Police are on the look out for one Govindan, another accomplice and investigations are on,they said.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How Many Calories Does Your Favourite Drink Have?
May 05, 2017

However much we love weekends, they do come with one drawback - they are a dampener on our diet plans. All that weekday control melts into weekend revelry.......

Read More