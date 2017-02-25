SDS statue unveiled

Thanjavur: Rich tributes were paid to former minister S D Somasundaram, popularly known as SDS, and his life-size bronze statue was unveiled during the Mupperum Vizha celebration at his Polytechnic College in Pattukottai today.

It was also part of Somasundaram’s 95th birth anniversary, founder’s day and college dayi.

Unveiling the late leader’s 8-foot statue, Pazha Nedumaran, president of World Tamil Confederation, said, “SDS was known for his patience and cultured behaviour. Though he was a minister, SDS maintained cordiality and friendly relation with the leaders of opposition parties.”

SDS was responsible for the appointment of educated rural youth belonging to backward and most backward communities as village administrative officers (VAOs) replacing the traditional village officials known as ‘maniyakkars’ and also in getting 69 per cent of reservation for BCs and MBCs in the State, he added.

Actor Vivek attributed the want of proper action in Marina Beach in support of jallikattu to lack of strong leadership that was given by APJ Abdul Kalam and Somasundaram.

S D Somasundaram’s wife Sakunthala presided over the function where S D S Selvam, correspondent of the college, welcomed the gathering. Pattukottai MLA C V Sekar, poet Maraimalaiyan, TKA Mohideen Maraikkayar and SDS Duraimanickam, Superintending Engineer, Chennai Port Trust, offered felicitations.