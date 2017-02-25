FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Coimbatore


SDS statue unveiled

Covai Post Network
February 25, 2017

Thanjavur: Rich tributes were paid to former minister S D Somasundaram, popularly known as SDS, and his life-size bronze statue was unveiled during the Mupperum Vizha celebration at his Polytechnic College in Pattukottai today.

It was also part of Somasundaram’s 95th birth anniversary, founder’s day and college dayi.

Unveiling the late leader’s 8-foot statue, Pazha Nedumaran, president of World Tamil Confederation, said, “SDS was known for his patience and cultured behaviour. Though he was a minister, SDS maintained cordiality and friendly relation with the leaders of opposition parties.”

SDS was responsible for the appointment of educated rural youth belonging to backward and most backward communities as village administrative officers (VAOs) replacing the traditional village officials known as ‘maniyakkars’ and also in getting 69 per cent of reservation for BCs and MBCs in the State, he added.

Actor Vivek attributed the want of proper action in Marina Beach in support of jallikattu to lack of strong leadership that was given by APJ Abdul Kalam and Somasundaram.

S D Somasundaram’s wife Sakunthala presided over the function where S D S Selvam, correspondent of the college, welcomed the gathering. Pattukottai MLA C V Sekar, poet Maraimalaiyan, TKA Mohideen Maraikkayar and SDS Duraimanickam, Superintending Engineer, Chennai Port Trust, offered felicitations.

