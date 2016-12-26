FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Security cover to Jaya’s Poes Garden residence withdrawn

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016

Chennai:The Tamil Nadu Government today pulled back the police personnel from former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, where her close associate V.K. Sasikala resides now.

This follows mounting pressure from the Opposition parties demanding withdrawal of security deployment at Jayalalithaa’s residence.

The DMK alleged that more than 200 cops have been deployed near the late Chief Minister’s residence. The party also questioned the rational behind the heavy deployment of police there as there was no constitutional authority or any government approved official under high security category residing there.

Following the appeal, the Home Department immediately withdrew the security cover. Now private security personnel are providing security to the former Chief Minister’s residence.

Comments 4
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Parthenia Schlottman] - Dec 31, 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAszoR1Gb6I [jade green fascinator] - Jan 02, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/always-enjoyable-beauty-lime-green-fascinators-for-stunning-looks/ [lime green fascinators] - Jan 12, 2017
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I'm very glad to see such great information being shared freely out there. http://www.bhg.com/shop/furniture/living-room/coffee-tables/walmart-ma1942.html [turquoise hair fascinators] - Feb 04, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS