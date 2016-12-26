Security cover to Jaya’s Poes Garden residence withdrawn

Chennai:The Tamil Nadu Government today pulled back the police personnel from former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, where her close associate V.K. Sasikala resides now.

This follows mounting pressure from the Opposition parties demanding withdrawal of security deployment at Jayalalithaa’s residence.

The DMK alleged that more than 200 cops have been deployed near the late Chief Minister’s residence. The party also questioned the rational behind the heavy deployment of police there as there was no constitutional authority or any government approved official under high security category residing there.

Following the appeal, the Home Department immediately withdrew the security cover. Now private security personnel are providing security to the former Chief Minister’s residence.