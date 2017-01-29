Security enhanced for Hindu leaders in TN

Chennai: Security has been increased for Hindu leaders in Tamil Nadu following confessions by three persons who were arrested in Madurai with pipe bombs.

The trio, Abdullah, Abdul Rehman and their accomplice Kader, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of two pipe bombs in Madurai on Thursday.

According to sources, one of the bombs was found in Rehman’s tailoring shop at K Pudhur in Madurai, and with the information he gave, the police were able to nab Abdullah in whose home in the same area one more pipe bomb was found. Another suspect, Osama, was also arrested on Friday morning.

Further investigations revealed that Mohammed Osama, President of Muslim Munnani Pasarai, from Cumbum in Theni district, made the bombs with an intention to kill Hindu Munnani leader Rama Gopalan.

The seized bomb was around 10 feet long fitted with batteries and wires, and stuffed with explosive powder, claimed the police. The officials also said the bombs were not powerful and were made to create panic.

After the arrest, Abdullah confessed that the plan to kill Rama Gopalan was made about two months ago in a meeting where they decided to implement the plan at the ninth Hindu Rights’ Retrieval Conference that is currently underway at Palladam in Coimbatore.

As the security was high due to jallikattu protests, they could not smuggle the bombs and had to wait till everything settled down.

The bombs were taken to Vandiyur tank in the city to defuse them. The officials said that a detailed investigation is being carried out.