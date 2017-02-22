Security for PM visit beefed up as protests mount

A five-tier security blanket will be in place in and around the city and also the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border as opposition from various quarters mounts to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the 112-foot Face of Adhiyogi at Isha Yoga Centre on February 24.

As part of security supervision, ADGP J K Tripathi and Intelligence IG S Davidson Devashirvatham, along with some senior police officials iinspected the venue, some 25 km from here.

The venue being on the Western Ghats and also close to the mountain range in Kerala, additional police personnel will be deployed along the Kerala border to prevent infiltration of extremists and Naxalites, police said.

Many human rights organisations, students, political parties, farmers and tribal bodies have decided to organise black flag demonstration in the city against Modi’s visit, claiming that the Adiyogi’s face was built on encroached land and the visit will regularise the wrong done.

Stating that road traffic leading to Isha from the city has been diverted on that day, police said a helicopter trial run was conducted from Sulur airport last evening.

Modi is scheduled to arrive by 5.30 pm to Sulur Air port and to the venue by a chopper.