FLASH NEWS Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cancels his proposed visit to Sri Lanka after facing backlash Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare collapses Govt makes Aadhaar card mandatory for all mobile numbers Election Commission halts appointment of 16 Vice Chairpersons of PSUs in Jammu & Kashmir after a complaint by the opposition NC Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side

Coimbatore


Security guard found murdered

Covai Post Network
March 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

A 55-year old security guard was found dead this morning, with his head crushed with a stone on the premises of a warehouse in Audy Street here, where he was working.

According to police, passersby noticed Raman, a resident of Nallampalayam, lying in a pool of blood and informed police. After watching the CCTV footage in the area, police suspect that the murder could be the result of a drunken brawl with a man, police said.

Senior police officials also rushed to the spot. A special team has been formed to nab the culprit. Empty liquor bottles were recovered from Raman’s room.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS