Security guard found murdered

A 55-year old security guard was found dead this morning, with his head crushed with a stone on the premises of a warehouse in Audy Street here, where he was working.

According to police, passersby noticed Raman, a resident of Nallampalayam, lying in a pool of blood and informed police. After watching the CCTV footage in the area, police suspect that the murder could be the result of a drunken brawl with a man, police said.

Senior police officials also rushed to the spot. A special team has been formed to nab the culprit. Empty liquor bottles were recovered from Raman’s room.