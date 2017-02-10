Security in front of houses of some AIADMK MLAs beefed up

Security has been beefed up at the houses of AIADMK MLAs at some constituencies in Tirupur following a demonstration by people demanding the members’ physical presence.

According to party sources, a larger number of people resorted to an agitation in Perumanallur and Pichampalayam against Sasikala and sought the presence of their MLAs to redress their grievances, particularly water problem.

They blamed Sasikala for holding their MLAs, particularly Tirupur North and South, captive and also the party’s district unit secretaries.

Considering the seriousness, policemen were posted in front of the house of these MLAs, to prevent any eventualities.

Meanwhile, former Coimbatore Mayor T. Malaravan accused MLAs of abstaining from their constituencies without attending to the people’s problems. “With entire Coimbatore facing acute water shortage, MLAs were least bothered to solve the problem and enjoying in the resort,” he said.

Gandhipuram AIADMK area secretary, Srinivasan lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner that eight party MLAs were missing since one week.

These MLAs could not be contacted by the people over telephones, as they were unattended or mobile phones not reachable and sought police intervention to trace them.