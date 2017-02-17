Security tightened around VOC Park

Security has been beefed up in and around VOC Park grounds, the scene of a week-long protest over Jallikkattu a month ago. The latest move is in the wake of reports of a similar gathering, reportedly to protest against some of the MLAs, staying at a resort near Chennai for the last eight days and `not being in their constituency’.

Reports on social media, which have gone viral since last evening, suggested that a group of people are converging at the grounds to protest against the alleged manipulation of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala to capture power through back door, by holding the MLAs hostage.

In view of the reports, security in and around the grounds has been increased from early today, police said. However, there have been no protests so far, they added.

Police refused permission to the workers of Deepa Peravai to organise a demonstration protesting against the swearing-in of Edapadi Palanisamy.

Though leaders claimed that police had deliberately refused them permission, police sources said that the department wanted to avoid unnecessary friction between the supporters of Peravai and the AIADMK, since the latter’s district headquarters is nearby.