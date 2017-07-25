25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Seek permanent exemption from NEET, Stalin tells Govt

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : File photo

​The State Government’s attempts to seek exemption from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at least for a year is against the its demand, DMK Working President M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Stalin wondered as to why the Centre should hold a common entrance test to admit students in medical and dental colleges run by State Governments.

He urged the Tamil Nadu Government to raise its voice to protect the State’s rights by securing permanent exemption from NEET instead of trying out tactics like exemption for a year. “NEET is not Central Government’s subsidy to be given as per its wish and the State government begging for temporary exemptions,” he said.

Stalin also demanded the cancellation of the just concluded NEET examination “as the Central Government has admitted that there were two sets of question papers”.

He also asked why central government run All India Institute of Medical Sciences college, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh be exempted from NEET.

