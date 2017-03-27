FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Seeking attention, Kuruvas cut their arms at collectorate

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tense moments prevailed at the collectorate here for some time when a group of nomads cut their forearm seeking house sites to them.

A group of people belonging to the Kuruva Community, eking livelihood by whipping their body, said they have been living for the last 20 years on the footpaths of Gandhi Park in the city and have been pleading for land to construct houses.

The members today arrived at the collectorate to submit petition to the Collector in this connection. As their repeated pleas went unheeded, around 10 members cut their hands with a blade and rushed to submit the petition. However, police prevented them from entering the grievances meeting hall and asked them not try to make such attempts.

However, officials told them that only those with ration card and voter id were eligible for house sites. A few women in the group countered him saying ration cards were provided to only those who owned houses. They also said that their children were unable to attend schools.

After submitting the petition, they left the collectorate, saying they would continue with their struggle till their demands were met.

