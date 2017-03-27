Seeking attention, Kuruvas cut their arms at collectorate

Tense moments prevailed at the collectorate here for some time when a group of nomads cut their forearm seeking house sites to them.

A group of people belonging to the Kuruva Community, eking livelihood by whipping their body, said they have been living for the last 20 years on the footpaths of Gandhi Park in the city and have been pleading for land to construct houses.

The members today arrived at the collectorate to submit petition to the Collector in this connection. As their repeated pleas went unheeded, around 10 members cut their hands with a blade and rushed to submit the petition. However, police prevented them from entering the grievances meeting hall and asked them not try to make such attempts.

However, officials told them that only those with ration card and voter id were eligible for house sites. A few women in the group countered him saying ration cards were provided to only those who owned houses. They also said that their children were unable to attend schools.

After submitting the petition, they left the collectorate, saying they would continue with their struggle till their demands were met.