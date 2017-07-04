Seeman blasts Govt over Kathirmanglam lathicharge

Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Co-ordinator Seeman has lambasted the State Government for being merciless to the protestors at Kathiramangalam near Thanjavur last week.

Protest against a ‘leak’ in an ONGC pipe there had turned violent leading to lathicharge which left many injured. This was reckless attitude on the part of the police and the State Government, he said.

“We have been banned from entering Kathiramangalam. We are with the people there and support their protest. As a mark of solidarity with the people of Kathiramangalam, we will hold protests across the State,” Seeman told mediapersons today.

About the GST regime and the strike by theatre owners against double taxation, Seeman said the State Government needed to in intervene and resolve the issue. There was the possibility of producers releasing movies through DTH (direct-to-home) services which can result in a scam, he added.

In a dig at the ruling AIADMK, he said that unlike during the Jayalalitha regime, ministers now had much more freedom and could act independently. He also wanted the authorities to `unravel the mystery’ behind the Kodanadu estate murder and burglary.