FLASH NEWS Mumbai Cyber Cell has arrested a man from Nagpur for allegedly sending a threatening mail to RBI governor Urjit Patel Scientists store movie and entire operating system on DNA Kohli’s negative approach affecting Indian team: Mark Waugh Sena declares name of its candidate for BMC Mayor post Real net 3 in 15 minutes to win 4-1 as Ronaldo, Bale sit out Lionel Messi scores two as Barcelona rout Celta Vigo 5-0 Liverpool third in PL after defeating Arsenal 3-1 Three RSS activists attacked in Kozhikode, Kerala. One CPM activist has been arrested and Police have identified 9 others World’s longest bubble measures 105 feet Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of 89 candidates for upcoming MCD election

Coimbatore


Sell beef briyani in Amma Canteens

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2015

In a bizarre incident, members of an association named Beef Eaters Welfare Association gave a petition to the District Collector Archana Patnaik on Monday, requesting the State Government to sell beef biryani in Amma Canteens all over Tamil Nadu at subsidized costs.

According to A. Munusamy, the president of the association, beef is a healthy food. He alleged that the consumption of beef is largely being politicized and added that people still consume beef all over the state.

“The government should take necessary steps to curb the prices of beef and take severe actions against those who seize the vehicles which carry bulls for slaughter,” he said. “In order to help people, government should sell beef biryani in Amma Canteen at lower prices.”

Comments 4
http://bpedk.com.ua/user/borderteller91/ [Lynwood Gori] - Nov 01, 2016
I really like your writing style, superb information, regards for putting up :D. “In every affair consider what precedes and what follows, and then undertake it.” by Epictetus. http://www.G5wWdLVSHg.com/G5wWdLVSHg [Tommie Madaras] - Mar 03, 2017
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your web site in internet explorer, may check this¡K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large element of other folks will miss your fantastic writing due to this problem. http://www.RXhMyNInYe.com/RXhMyNInYe [Dan Kamnik] - Mar 04, 2017
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Emery Ayscue] - Mar 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS