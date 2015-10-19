Sell beef briyani in Amma Canteens

In a bizarre incident, members of an association named Beef Eaters Welfare Association gave a petition to the District Collector Archana Patnaik on Monday, requesting the State Government to sell beef biryani in Amma Canteens all over Tamil Nadu at subsidized costs.

According to A. Munusamy, the president of the association, beef is a healthy food. He alleged that the consumption of beef is largely being politicized and added that people still consume beef all over the state.

“The government should take necessary steps to curb the prices of beef and take severe actions against those who seize the vehicles which carry bulls for slaughter,” he said. “In order to help people, government should sell beef biryani in Amma Canteen at lower prices.”