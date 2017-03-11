Seminar on pulses highlights its role in health management

An international seminar on uses of pulses and its health benefits in the management of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer was organised at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women.

Inaugurating the seminar, Dr. Joni Kushnadi, Department of Food Science and technology, University of Brawijaya, Indonesia, in his key note address on ‘Fermentatin – a way to improve the quality of legumes learn from Tempe’, (a fermented product prepared from soybean) highlighted on processing techniques, the physical and organoleptic characteristics of Tempe and the health benefits in the management of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer and how a soybean can be woven into human food tradition in a way it is natural, inexpensive and nourishing.

Dr. Premavathy Vijayan, Vice-Chancellor, Avinashilingam University, in her presidential outlined the beneficial aspects of pulses – nutrient contribution, easy accessibility of pulses, health benefits, adaptation to climatic changes, economical and promotes bio diversity by helping in nitrogen fixation.

Dr. R. Jagan Mohan, Professor and Head, Department of food Product Development, Indian Institute Of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur, spoke on the sustainable food security policies and programmes for holistic nutrition interventions with pulses and its byproducts.

A culmination of research articles as proceedings with ISBN was released on the occasion. Various stalls on processed products of pulses were put up to promote pulse consumption among college students.