Seminar on research methodology held in city college

“Perspectives in Research Methodology,” a one-day national seminar, helped students on coming up with a research study that not only depicts the researcher’s knowledge about the subject but where the findings can help in future studies.

The seminar was organised by the Research Cell of Sankara College of Science and Commerce at its premises on Mar 4. Research scholars and faculty members from 30 colleges participated.

Eminent scholar Dr. S.M. Chockalingam, Professor of Commerce, Karpagam University inaugurated the session and spoke on the importance of a research cell in institutions and its role in promoting research relevant to society.

Dr. K. Sundar, Associate Professor of Commerce from Annamalai University, highlighted the “Do’s and Dont’s in Research.” He explained the appropriate ways in which a thesis should be presented, in a simple and practical way with illustrations drawn from his own experience of valuing numerous research works.

In the technical session, Dr. R. Radhakrishnan, Academic Advisor, Palanisamy College of Arts, Perundurai spoke on “Preparation for Project work.” He advised researchers to follow the SMART path – Specific, Measurable, Authentic, Realistic & Time bound – in selecting their field of study and to make their work a highly qualitative one.

The participants were happy that the experts cleared their doubts regarding presentation, and relevant methodology and tools to be used.