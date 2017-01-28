Seminar on World Privacy Day

A one-day World Privacy Day seminar was held at the Sree Narayana Guru College at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore here on Saturday.

Organised by the National Service Scheme of the College, the seminar was aimed at imparting knowledge about securing privacy in the digital era.

While Principal of the College K.V. Surendran presided over the function, Sandhiya Venkat, Human Resources Coordinator at Cognizant Technology Solution and S. Karthikeyan, Deputy Manager of Cognizant participated in the event.

The students were made aware of the problems involved in lack of security in social media and were also told not to share personal details through social media. Around 200 students participated in the event.

In another event, the Entrepreneurship Development Cell of the College organised a one day training programme on “Handicraft for self-help group” on Thursday.

Around 20 students who participated in the programme were informed about the nuances of handicraft and changes that self-help groups can bring into individuals.