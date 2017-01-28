FLASH NEWS Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development is seen on ground: Amit Shah while releasing party’s manifesto Serena Williams beats Venus Williams in the Australian Open finals 2017: Lifts 23rd Grand Slam title Air India flight makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport in Jaipur after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to technology very fast: PM Modi at NCC rally America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as he criticised President Donald Trump Old mortar shell found abandoned near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi; entire area cordoned off and evacuated, reports Competent board did Sunanda Pushkar’s postmortem, concluded death is due to poisoning & is unnatural: Forensic Dept Head, AIIMS Karnataka: People protest in support of buffalo-race ‘Kambala’ in Mangaluru

Coimbatore


Seminar on World Privacy Day

Covai Post Network
January 28, 2017

A one-day World Privacy Day seminar was held at the Sree Narayana Guru College at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore here on Saturday.

Organised by the National Service Scheme of the College, the seminar was aimed at imparting knowledge about securing privacy in the digital era.

While Principal of the College K.V. Surendran presided over the function, Sandhiya Venkat, Human Resources Coordinator at Cognizant Technology Solution and S. Karthikeyan, Deputy Manager of Cognizant participated in the event.

The students were made aware of the problems involved in lack of security in social media and were also told not to share personal details through social media. Around 200 students participated in the event.

In another event, the Entrepreneurship Development Cell of the College organised a one day training programme on “Handicraft for self-help group” on Thursday.

Around 20 students who participated in the programme were informed about the nuances of handicraft and changes that self-help groups can bring into individuals.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS