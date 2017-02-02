FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Senior citizen dies as bees sting

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017
In two separate incidents, two persons were killed involving honey bees and peacock in and around Pollachi.

Ponnayan, 63, load worker by profession, was stung by a swarm of honeybees while he was walking on footpath in Kinathukadavu on January 30.

Passersby rescued Ponnayan and rushed him to Pollachi Government Hospital, where he succumbed yesterday. The post mortem confirmed the death was due to stinging of bees.

Youth killed

In another incident , two youths, riding on a two wheeler at a very high speed on Ambarapalayam-Singanallur Road in Anamalai Police station limits near Pollachi, lost control and fell down.
At the same time a peacock that was flying accidentally fell on them yesterday morning.

While pillion rider, Motilal (22) died on way to Government Hospital, 23-year old Manoj is undergoing treatment.

