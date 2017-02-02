Senior citizen dies as bees sting

In two separate incidents, two persons were killed involving honey bees and peacock in and around Pollachi.

Ponnayan, 63, load worker by profession, was stung by a swarm of honeybees while he was walking on footpath in Kinathukadavu on January 30.

Passersby rescued Ponnayan and rushed him to Pollachi Government Hospital, where he succumbed yesterday. The post mortem confirmed the death was due to stinging of bees.

Youth killed

In another incident , two youths, riding on a two wheeler at a very high speed on Ambarapalayam-Singanallur Road in Anamalai Police station limits near Pollachi, lost control and fell down.

At the same time a peacock that was flying accidentally fell on them yesterday morning.

While pillion rider, Motilal (22) died on way to Government Hospital, 23-year old Manoj is undergoing treatment.