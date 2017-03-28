Senior citizen robbed of 10 sovereign gold, Rs. 1 lakh cash

Two masked men decamped with 10 sovereign jewellery and Rs. one lakh cash from the house of a 60-year-old woman near Mannargudi early today.

Lakshmi, a widow and resident of Bank Street in Kalappal village near Mannargudi, was making a living by rearing goats. She had, however, kept 10 sovereigns jewels and Rs 1 lakh cash in a tin-box for her grand-daughter’s marriage. She had kept the tin-box on the loft of wooden planks in the hut.

The masked men gained entry into her hut, tied her hands with a rope. As she screamed, they stuffed a cloth into her mouth and escaped with the tin-box.

Her neighbours, who visited her this morning, were shocked to find her hands tied up and cloth stuffed into her mouth. The empty tin-box was recovered some 15 feet away from the hut.

Based on a complaint, Kalappal police have registered a case.