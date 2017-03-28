FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


Senior citizen robbed of 10 sovereign gold, Rs. 1 lakh cash

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Two masked men decamped with 10 sovereign jewellery and Rs. one lakh cash from the house of a 60-year-old woman near Mannargudi early today.

Lakshmi, a widow and resident of Bank Street in Kalappal village near Mannargudi, was making a living by rearing goats. She had, however, kept 10 sovereigns jewels and Rs 1 lakh cash in a tin-box for her grand-daughter’s marriage. She had kept the tin-box on the loft of wooden planks in the hut.

The masked men gained entry into her hut, tied her hands with a rope. As she screamed, they stuffed a cloth into her mouth and escaped with the tin-box.

Her neighbours, who visited her this morning, were shocked to find her hands tied up and cloth stuffed into her mouth. The empty tin-box was recovered some 15 feet away from the hut.

Based on a complaint, Kalappal police have registered a case.

