Senior lawyer sent to prison for contempt of court

The Madras High Court on Monday sentenced a senior advocate to six months imprisonment in a case related to contempt of court.

The contempt charges were brought in by Justices R. Sudhakar and V.M. Velumani against senior advocate W. Peter Ramesh Kumar, after he entered the court hall and disrupted the proceedings.

The matter came up before a division bench consisting of Justices V. Ramasubramanian and K. Ravichandrababu, who ordered the jail sentence and also slapped a fine of Rs. 2,000 on the erring advocate.

The advocate was ordered to pay the fine in seven days.