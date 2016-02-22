FLASH NEWS BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam Supreme Court’s verdict on Jayalalithaa-Sasikala disproportionate asset case to be announced this week, reports TMC stages protest against government in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex With UP campaign in full swing, SP leader Azam Khan launches a scathing attack on PM Modi, compares him with ‘Ravan’

Coimbatore


Senior lawyer sent to prison for contempt of court

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2016

The Madras High Court on Monday sentenced a senior advocate to six months imprisonment in a case related to contempt of court.

The contempt charges were brought in by Justices R. Sudhakar and V.M. Velumani against senior advocate W. Peter Ramesh Kumar, after he entered the court hall and disrupted the proceedings.

The matter came up before a division bench consisting of Justices V. Ramasubramanian and K. Ravichandrababu, who ordered the jail sentence and also slapped a fine of Rs. 2,000 on the erring advocate.

The advocate was ordered to pay the fine in seven days.

