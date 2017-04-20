FLASH NEWS Sensex rises 85.82 points to end at 29,422.39; Nifty up 32.90 points to 9,136.40 EX-SP of Gurdaspur Salwinder Singh surrendered before Punjab police after he was booked in a rape case in 2016 Supreme Court allows NDMC to e-auction hotel Taj Mansingh, presently run by Tata Group firm IHCL Russian think tank planned to sway US election: Documents Punjab doubles OBC quota in educational institutes to 10% Son of world’s oldest person dies aged 97 Indian-American CEO faces 30 days jail for abusing wife Giant iceberg appears off coast of small Canadian town Myntra acquires Bengaluru-based logistics startup InLogg 50% of India’s energy capacity from non-fossils fuels by ’27

Coimbatore


Sensitising people on fire: Forest dept distributes pamphlets

Covai Post Network
April 20, 2017

The Coimbatore Division of the Forest Department today distributed pamphlets in 12 panchayats in Madukkarai Range to sensitise the locals on forest fires.

Most of the forest areas have dried up due to the scorching heat of summer. Since most of the forest fires occur due to human insensitivity, officials have decided to sensitise locals, especially devotees who go temples.

Requesting the people to stay alert while entering temples inside deep forests, the pamphlets also ask public not to cook inside forests. “People should not smoke inside the forest and never make any sort of fire inside forests,” the pamphlet said.

It also advised people to take necessary steps to inform forest personnel about forests fires and help them in putting it out.

It maybe noted that a forest fire broke out recently in the Periyanaikanpalayam Forest Range and it was put out after nearly six hours. Officials said such initiative would be taken in all the ranges in Coimbatore.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS