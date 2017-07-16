Serial blast convict shifted to CMCH after five years in pvt hospital

Acting on the directive of Madras High Court, Central Prison authorities here today shifted a 1998 serial bomb blast convict to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) from a private hospital.

The High Court had on Friday last ordered to shift Abu Thahir, sentenced for life, to CMCH, from a private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment since 2012, based on the submission of the hospital that his treatment was over and need not stay there.

Abu Thahir was lodged in the Central jail in 2008 and was in and out of the prison on medical grounds, particularly for kidney transplantation and shifted to a private hospital on December three 2012.

The private hospital has submitted an affidavit in the High Court, stating that the convict was completely all right and has to undergo dialysis twice week and need not stay in the hospital.

However, prison authorities failed to respond to the letter, the affidavit said.There is dialysis facility in CMCH, it said.

The High Court in its order on July 14 passed an interim order directing the jail department to shift the convict to CMCH and posted the case for further hearing on July 20, they said.