Seven held for burning Kamal’s photos

Seven activists of Shakti Sena, a fringe Hindu outfit, were arrested today for burning the photographs of actor Kamal Hassan in the city to protest against his anchoring the TV show `Big Boss’.
Led by general secretary Jagadeesan, the activists raised slogans against the actor for hosting an `obscene’ show, in the name of entertainment which went against Tamil tradition and culture. They also demanded his arrest, police said.
A few activists burnt photographs of the actor and police arrested them.
