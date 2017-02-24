FLASH NEWS Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar launches new platform, to contest bypolls soon Farmers affected by drought will be compensated within 5 days :TN CM Coimbatore Govt.Hospital will be upgraded at a cost of 300crore rupees :TN CM Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police

Seven-year-old dies as crackers go off

February 24, 2017
A seven-year-old boy died and another boy suffered burns when a heap of crackers went off in Papanasam.

Keerthikeyan (7), son of Kannan and resident of Sivalayam Mullai Nagar in Papanasam and his friend Yadesh (7), son of Manikandan and resident of Thopputhurai, were playing in Kudamurutti river bank on Thursday evening when they stumbled upon some fire crackers on the ground. The kids collected the crackers and lighted them. As the crackers went off, the two kids suffered severe burns.

Hearing their cries, people rushed to the spot and took them to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where Keerthikeyan was declared brought dead.

Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvaraj visited the spot and conducted enquiry. Papanasam police have registered a case.

