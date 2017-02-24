Seven-year-old dies as crackers go off

A seven-year-old boy died and another boy suffered burns when a heap of crackers went off in Papanasam.

Keerthikeyan (7), son of Kannan and resident of Sivalayam Mullai Nagar in Papanasam and his friend Yadesh (7), son of Manikandan and resident of Thopputhurai, were playing in Kudamurutti river bank on Thursday evening when they stumbled upon some fire crackers on the ground. The kids collected the crackers and lighted them. As the crackers went off, the two kids suffered severe burns.

Hearing their cries, people rushed to the spot and took them to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where Keerthikeyan was declared brought dead.

Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvaraj visited the spot and conducted enquiry. Papanasam police have registered a case.