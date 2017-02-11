FLASH NEWS Kerala was the first state to come out with the transgender policy in 2015 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests

Coimbatore


Sexagenarian registers 'missing' complaint on Agriculture Minister; police file CSR

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017

THANJAVUR: The sequestering of MLAs in Koovathur village by AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala has led to the public taking potshots at their leaders over the drama being staged over the fight for the Chief Minister’s chair in Tamil Nadu.

A 67-year old resident in Papanasam town today created a flutter by filing a written complaint at Papanasam police station today alleging that Agriculture Minister R Duraikkannu who represents Papanasam constituency in the assembly has gone missing.

G Mahalingam, resident of Vellaipillaiyar Koil Street, Papanasam, in his petition, alleged that Agriculture Minister has been illegally detained by Sasikala family members. He also requested the police to take action and rescue him from the custody.

Based on his complaint, Special Sub Inspector of Police K Murugesan of Papanasam police station issued a petition receipt.

