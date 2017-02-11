Sexagenarian registers ‘missing’ complaint on Agriculture Minister; police file CSR

THANJAVUR: The sequestering of MLAs in Koovathur village by AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala has led to the public taking potshots at their leaders over the drama being staged over the fight for the Chief Minister’s chair in Tamil Nadu.

A 67-year old resident in Papanasam town today created a flutter by filing a written complaint at Papanasam police station today alleging that Agriculture Minister R Duraikkannu who represents Papanasam constituency in the assembly has gone missing.

G Mahalingam, resident of Vellaipillaiyar Koil Street, Papanasam, in his petition, alleged that Agriculture Minister has been illegally detained by Sasikala family members. He also requested the police to take action and rescue him from the custody.

Based on his complaint, Special Sub Inspector of Police K Murugesan of Papanasam police station issued a petition receipt.