  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Coimbatore

Sexual harassment case: Cong MLA sent to police custody

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: The Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court today sent Congress MLA M. Vincent to one-day police custody in a sexual harassment case. The police had sought his custody for five days.

The court will hear his bail plea on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, large number of Congress workers gathered outside the court and staged a protest against Vincent’s arrest.

Vincent was arrested on Saturday, a day after being charged with sexual harassment and stalking of a 51-year-old woman, who attempted to kill herself.

