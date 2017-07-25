Sexual harassment case: Cong MLA sent to police custody

Kochi: The Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court today sent Congress MLA M. Vincent to one-day police custody in a sexual harassment case. The police had sought his custody for five days.

The court will hear his bail plea on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, large number of Congress workers gathered outside the court and staged a protest against Vincent’s arrest.

Vincent was arrested on Saturday, a day after being charged with sexual harassment and stalking of a 51-year-old woman, who attempted to kill herself.