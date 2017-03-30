FLASH NEWS China’s president Xi is to meet US President Trump on April 6-7 in Florida, according to Chinese foreign ministry Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit reports Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest man O. Panneerselvam inaugurates RK Nagar party office, releases manifesto for RK Nagar by-polls Hawaii federal judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban reports Electricity tariff for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand hiked by 5.72%

Coimbatore


SFI activists held for picketing

Covai Post Network
March 30, 2017

Thirty activists of Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested today after picketing near the Town Hall in protest against the apathy of the Central and State government towards farmers on an agitation in New Delhi for the last 17 days.

The activists squatted in the middle of the road at Town Hall junction, resulting in disruption of traffic for nearly an hour. They raised slogans in support of farmers and protested against the failure of the governments to resolve the issue.

They also took objection to the Centre giving clearance to the hydrocarbon project in Neduvasal.

Following traffic disruption in the busy commercial area, police rushed to the spot and took the activists into custody.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS