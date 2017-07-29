SFI activists held for rail roko bid

Twenty-three SFI activists were arrested today when they were proceeding to stage a picketing in front of a train at the city railway station.
The students, including girls, assembled in front of the station and raised slogans against Kathiramangalam and Neduvasal hydrocarbon and methane projects.
They also raised slogans against the Central Government for neglecting the issues of farmers from the State who have been on an agitation in New Delhi demanding loan waiver.
They were arrested before they reached the station.
