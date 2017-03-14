SFI members protest seeking inquiry into JNU student’s suicide

A group of students belonging to Students Federation of India today staged a protest in front of BSNL office here demanding an inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Dalit student in JNU, hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu Muthukrishnan, (27), was found hanging in his friend’s house on Sunday, sending shock waves in his native place, as the tragedy was informed over the phone late on Monday by JNU authorities.

Activists of DYFI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Untouchability Eradication Front, a CPM affiliate, squatted on the road in Salem city, late last night and demanded a thorough probe.

Jeevanantham, father of Muthukrishnan, said his son was not a coward to commit suicide and demanded an inquiry into the death. He left for Delhi via Bengaluru last night.

The students raised slogans seeking a fair inquiry into the alleged suicide and attempted to picket the BSNL office here.

They also blamed the BJP-led Central government for remaining a mute spectator, as there was an increasing number of deaths of students.

All of them were removed and taken into custody.