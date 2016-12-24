Shekhar Reddy’s mining partner in CBI net

CBI sleuths have zeroed in on Ramachandran of Pudukkottai, one of the partners of J Shekar Reddy, the mining baron who was arrested by them recently.

A team of CBI and ED officials descended on the town and raided the sand quarry office at Nizam colony in the town, and his other properties.

The CBI arrested Ramachandran and another associate, Rathinam, on Tuesday and they are cooling their heels in Puzhal Central Prison.

Ramachandran, said to be a close associate of Shekar Reddy, was a partner in his SRS Mining company. Ramachandran was part of the mining mafia who took the law into their own hands with the connivance of politicians and bureaucrats.