Shivanjali Temple of Fine Arts’ 2-day carnival from July 8

Shivanjali Temple of Fine Arts has organised a two-day carnival at its campus in P.N. Pudur on July 8 and 9.

The institution, that has around 1,500 students, teaches 18 forms of performing arts including music, Bharatanatyam and Odissi.

Giving details to The Covai Post, Gayathri Prakash of the institution said various competitions have also been arranged for the participants and the visitors during the carnival.

“We have also planned to have a garage sale. People can put up stalls and exhibit their products,” she added and added that various competitions – baking, drawing, painting, eating – will also be held for which pre-registration is compulsory.

The fund raised from this carnival will be used to improve the infrastructure of Shivanjali Temple of Fine Arts.

For registrations contact : 9360048704,9500747913