05 Jul 2017, Edition - 722, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • The Telangana Excise department arrested seven people in connection with a drug racket
  • Lalu Yadav rejects leadership of Rahul Gandhi, hints Priyanka Gandhi should lead in 2019
  • UP Govt has incurred a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore following ban on liquor shops along national and state highways
  • UP CM rejects proposal to buy new Mercedes for his fleet
  • We’ve waited 70 years for you: Israel PM to PM Modi
  • Time to teach India ‘bitter lesson’ than 1962: Chinese media
  • Ex-Ukrainian minister calls for terror attacks in Russia
  • Sri Lanka’s worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225
  • China sets up research base to counter illegal drones
  • US reclassifies nuclear operations to hide safety records
Coimbatore

Shivanjali Temple of Fine Arts’ 2-day carnival from July 8

Covai Post Network
July 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Shivanjali Temple of Fine Arts has organised a two-day carnival at its campus in P.N. Pudur on July 8 and 9.

The institution, that has around 1,500 students, teaches 18 forms of performing arts including music, Bharatanatyam and Odissi.

Giving details to The Covai Post, Gayathri Prakash of the institution said various competitions have also been arranged for the participants and the visitors during the carnival.

“We have also planned to have a garage sale. People can put up stalls and exhibit their products,” she added and added that various competitions – baking, drawing, painting, eating – will also be held for which pre-registration is compulsory.

The fund raised from this carnival will be used to improve the infrastructure of Shivanjali Temple of Fine Arts.

For registrations contact : 9360048704,9500747913

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Remarkable Home Remedies for Seasonal Allergies
May 05, 2017

Though spring is the most beautiful of all seasons, it also brings along with it a handful of health woes. Fresh grass, blooming trees, flowers......

Read More