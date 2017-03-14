FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Shops join bandh in Avinashi

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017
Shops and commercial establishments in Avanashi in Tirupur district downed shutters on Tuesday in protest against a private gas company’s plans to set up a godown in a residential area.

Police said residents had raised objection to the setting up of the godown some six months ago. Based on this, the local administration had cancelled its permission to the company.

However, the company decided to go ahead with its plans and a group of residents blocked a lorry carrying gas cylinders on Monday evening, they added.

As a mark of protest, political parties and the public called a bandh and trade extended support.

A section of the agitators have also sought action against a senior police official, who allegedly termed the protesters as `Naxalites and terrorists’, they added.

