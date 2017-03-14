Shops join bandh in Avinashi

Shops and commercial establishments in Avanashi in Tirupur district downed shutters on Tuesday in protest against a private gas company’s plans to set up a godown in a residential area.

Police said residents had raised objection to the setting up of the godown some six months ago. Based on this, the local administration had cancelled its permission to the company.

However, the company decided to go ahead with its plans and a group of residents blocked a lorry carrying gas cylinders on Monday evening, they added.

As a mark of protest, political parties and the public called a bandh and trade extended support.

A section of the agitators have also sought action against a senior police official, who allegedly termed the protesters as `Naxalites and terrorists’, they added.