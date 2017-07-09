Shoranur lad Harith Noah wins overall title in MRF Rally

Harith Noah of Team TVS, riding a TVS RTR 450 motorcycle, won the overall title in the MRF Rally of Coimbatore, the fifth round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, here today.

The route was very challenging and I enjoyed riding the stages,” said Shoranur based Harith, who clocked 46 min, 33 seconds to complete the challenging Special Stages set around the wind farms near the Kethanur (Palladam) area, some 40 kms from here.

The total distance of the route was approximately 115 kms, with 57 kms of special Stages and unlike last year, this time there were two Special Stages – the LMW Stage (14.5 km) and the Premier Stage (13.95 km).

R. Nataraj of Team TVS on a TVS RTR 450 motorcycle, came overall second with a time of 46 minutes and 48 seconds, while N. Sanjay Kumar finished in third position overall, clocking 50 minutes and 13 seconds.

Forty eight riders took part in the rally organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, while local lad S.R. Karthik won the Star of Tamil Nadu category exclusively for riders from the State.

The rally was flagged off from Kethanur and finished at A.R.Hall, Puliakulam Road here.