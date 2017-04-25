Shutdown strike total in State

Chennai: Normal life was affected across the State in the wake of the dawn-to-dusk shutdown strike called by Opposition parties in support of the agitating farmers.

While shops, hotels downed their shutters, a few government buses were seen plying on the roads.

Police were deployed in large numbers at major places to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Opposition parties have been demanding immediate action from the State and Central governments in resolving the issues of farmers.

Tamil Nadu’s farmers, opposition parties last week decided to observe

A recent meeting of Opposition parties chaired by DMK working president M.K.Stalin at the DMK’s headquarters decided to call a state wide shutdown on April 25 among the several resolutions adopted there.

They also wanted the State Government to waive all farm loans and convene a special Assembly session to discuss farmers’ issues.

The meeting also passed resolutions urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Regulatory Authority and declare the Cauvery delta region as Special Agriculture Zone, besides scrapping of the hydro-carbon projects.

Tuesday’s strike was called by DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK and IUML and trade unions affiliated to these parties also joined the strike.

Trade bodies representing the movie industry, farmers, transport operators, traders association and others also extended support.

Petrol bunks were open and operators had black badges to register their support to the strike.

In Tiruvarur, farmers protested on railway tracks. Shops in Puducherry also joined the strike.