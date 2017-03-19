FLASH NEWS India play their longest innings at home in 56 years Akhilesh, Mulayam attend Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony Punjab bans beacons on govt cars to end VIP culture Note ban opens up new channels of corruption: Economist Kurz Jadeja’s knock was India’s 10,000th individual Test innings Bangladesh defeat SL to register a win in their 100th Test Pujara 1st to post 2,000 runs in first-class season in India Coca-Cola creates record-breaking mosaic with 73,000 bottles Obama spending a month on private island in French Polynesia Indian clerics in Pak safe, will return to Delhi: Swaraj

Coimbatore


Siblings arrested for stabbing during a funeral procession

Covai Post Network
March 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Papanasam: Two siblings were arrested in Papanasam for stabbing three others with knives following a quarrel during a funeral procession.

Subsequent to the death of a resident of Kaliamman koil street in Kanjimedu area in Papanasam, a large number of local residents took part in the funeral procession on Saturday night. Then, a quarrel broke out between two groups.

Following this, Ilayaraja (27), his brother Sivakumar (20), both hailing from Irumbuthalai west street, stabbed Rajendran (24), Murali (32) and Manimaran , all residents of Kaliamman koil street, with knives. The trio who sustained stab injuries were admitted to government hospital in Papanasam.

Based on a complaint by Rajendran, Papanasam police registered a case and arrested both Ilayaraja and his brother Sivakumar.

