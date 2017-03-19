Siblings arrested for stabbing during a funeral procession

Papanasam: Two siblings were arrested in Papanasam for stabbing three others with knives following a quarrel during a funeral procession.

Subsequent to the death of a resident of Kaliamman koil street in Kanjimedu area in Papanasam, a large number of local residents took part in the funeral procession on Saturday night. Then, a quarrel broke out between two groups.

Following this, Ilayaraja (27), his brother Sivakumar (20), both hailing from Irumbuthalai west street, stabbed Rajendran (24), Murali (32) and Manimaran , all residents of Kaliamman koil street, with knives. The trio who sustained stab injuries were admitted to government hospital in Papanasam.

Based on a complaint by Rajendran, Papanasam police registered a case and arrested both Ilayaraja and his brother Sivakumar.