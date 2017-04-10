Sick elephant treated, walks back into forest

A 25-year-old female elephant that was treated by the veterinary team of the Forest Department at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has recovered and moved into forest area on Monday.

According to a senior official, the elephant was found lying near Makkampalayam beat in T.N. Palayam Range of STR and was not able to get up. A veterinary team, led by Dr. K. Asokan, rushed to the spot and gave treatment. Its calf was also made to stand near it.

The elephant, after hours of treatment, gained strength and managed to walk into the forest along with the calf.