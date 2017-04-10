FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


Sick elephant treated, walks back into forest

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017

A 25-year-old female elephant that was treated by the veterinary team of the Forest Department at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has recovered and moved into forest area on Monday.

According to a senior official, the elephant was found lying near Makkampalayam beat in T.N. Palayam Range of STR and was not able to get up. A veterinary team, led by Dr. K. Asokan, rushed to the spot and gave treatment. Its calf was also made to stand near it.

The elephant, after hours of treatment, gained strength and managed to walk into the forest along with the calf.

