Silent dharna in front of willful defaulters’ houses postponed

The proposed silent dharna by members of Catholic Syrian Bank Employees and Retirees Forum to name and shame the willful defaulters, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed.

Attributing the postponement to the current political situation prevailing in the State, the Forum Publicity Committee Convener M. Vasudevan, in a statement, said the silent protest was postponed to a future date.

“As advised, due to the current political situation prevailing in the State, we have postponed the proposed silent protest to a future date,” he said.

A bank source said that police refused to give permission in view of the political crisis and also Supreme Court verdict in the disproportionate case against late Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa and the incumbent AIADMK General secretary, V.K. Sasikala.

The forum has decided to resort to silent dharna in front of the offices and residences of willful defaulters in this City, Tirupur and Chennai from tomorrow on wards, each owing more than Rs. 50 lakh to the bank.

They have identified nearly 25 such defaulters in Coimbatore, mostly involved in manufacturing. “Dharnas will be held at the offices and residents of three to four persons in the first phase,” he said.