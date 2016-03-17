FLASH NEWS Captain Amrinder Singh has won from Patiala urban seat by a margin of over 51000 votes India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha coast BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma wins from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 9 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh BJP ahead in 48 constituencies as per trends from 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. BJP heads for huge win in UP, U’khand; Congress ahead in Punjab, close fight in Goa, Manipur Congress leading in 15 seats in Manipur Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila loses to three-time CM Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal constituency in Manipur 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police

Coimbatore


SIMA demands payment of technology upgradation funds

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2016

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) appealed to the Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, to release the funds as part of the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS). The association claimed that funds have not been released since September 2014.

Due to the non-payment of subsidies for more than a year and a half, most of the
spinning mills were incurring cash losses. The situation has, according to SIMA, worsened due to the eroding working capital of the mills.

SIMA Chairman, M. Senthilkumar, pointed out that in the 2016-17 Union Budget, only Rs.1,480 crore was allocated for TUFS against the actual requirement of around Rs.7,000 crore, he appealed to the minister to allocate the balance fund of around Rs.5,500 crores to clear the backlog.

“Hundreds of textile units are likely to become NPAs as the TUF subsidy has not been released on time,” he said.

The Cabinet Committee has already approved the extension of the TUF scheme for the entire 13th Five Year Plan period and to the allocation of Rs.17,822 crores for expenses.

The amended TUFS excludes the spinning sector, but gives 15 percent capital subsidy for garments and technical textiles, and 10 percent capital subsidy for weaving and processing sectors.

