Coimbatore


SIMA office bearers re-elected

Covai Post Network
September 22, 2016

M. Senthil Kumar was today unanimously re-elected as chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) for another term.

Senthilkumar is the Managing Director, BKS Textiles Pvt Limited, Palladam and Director in Apparel, Made Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, Gurgoan, Textile Sector Skill Council, New Delhi and SIMA Textile Processing Centre Limited, Cuddalore.

While P Nataraj, Managing Director, KPR Mills was reelected as deputy chairman, K Vinayakam, Managing Director of SCM Textile Spinners, Avanashi and Managing Director of Chennai Silks, was re-elected as vice-chairman for 2016-17 at a meeting held immediately after the 57th Annual General Meeting of the Association this evening, a release from SIIMA said.

