Singanallur voters surprised as their votes already cast

Surprise was in store in for a handful of voters in Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore, when they found out that their votes had already been cast.

The five voters, including a retired police official of the same locality, were upset when they were told that they had already voted a few minutes ago. They took the issue up with higher authorities at the polling booth when the booth agents failed to give them proper explanations.

Meanwhile, heated arguments ensued between the AIADMK and DMK workers in Selvapuram, when the ruling party candidate, Amman Arjunan, reportedly canvassed for votes within 100 metres of the voting booth.

When Arjunan arrived near the booth with the photograph of Jayalaithaa and with party flag on his car, DMK workers objected to it and arguments began. The police immediately cleared the car.

Polling was delayed in some booths, due to technical snag in Rathnapuri, the Coimbatore North constituency, and Mettupalayam in the rural limits.

Polling percentage was less than 25 percent in Coimbatore district due to rains, while it was 33.4 per cent in Nilgiris district and 36.7 in Tirupur district at 12 PM, officials said.