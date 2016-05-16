04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Coimbatore

Singanallur voters surprised as their votes already cast

Covai Post Network
May 16, 2016

Surprise was in store in for a handful of voters in Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore, when they found out that their votes had already been cast.

The five voters, including a retired police official of the same locality, were upset when they were told that they had already voted a few minutes ago. They took the issue up with higher authorities at the polling booth when the booth agents failed to give them proper explanations.

Meanwhile, heated arguments ensued between the AIADMK and DMK workers in Selvapuram, when the ruling party candidate, Amman Arjunan, reportedly canvassed for votes within 100 metres of the voting booth.

When Arjunan arrived near the booth with the photograph of Jayalaithaa and with party flag on his car, DMK workers objected to it and arguments began. The police immediately cleared the car.

Polling was delayed in some booths, due to technical snag in Rathnapuri, the Coimbatore North constituency, and Mettupalayam in the rural limits.

Polling percentage was less than 25 percent in Coimbatore district due to rains, while it was 33.4 per cent in Nilgiris district and 36.7 in Tirupur district at 12 PM, officials said.

ALSO READ

Comments 3
You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart. http://nmcinteriordesign.co.za/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1284834 [Samuel Warila] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:15:46: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Garret Takacs] - Nov 02, 2016
Need to convert Perfect Money to another e-wallet this is the best website; pm to btc [e-currencies] - Jun 04, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More