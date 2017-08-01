Singer, dubbing artist lash out at George for ‘cruel statements’ against actress

Playback singer Sayanora Philip has criticised Poonjar MLP P.C. George, for his statements against the female actor who was assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17.

In a facebook post, Sayanora said the legislator had no control over his tongue. “There has to be a limit to one’s arrogance,” she said in her post.

Sayanora was reacting to George’s statement on how the actor went on for a shooting two days after the incident and why she did not go the hospital for treatment. “The abduction case is a conspiracy against actor Dileep,” the MLA had told mediapersons in Alappuzha.

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi too lashed out at George for his ‘cruel statements’ about the female actor. “If such an incident had happened to your daughter, would you lock her up and make her sit at home,” she said and added that it was shameful that a people’s representative could talk in such a way.