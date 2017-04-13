FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 182.03 pts to end at 29,461.45; Nifty cracks below 9,200-mark, falls 52.65 pts to 9,150.80. Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Supreme Courts slams Tamil Nadu government over farmers’ suicides, says state government can’t be silent on such a humanitarian crisis Editor-in-Chief and Chief Managing Director of news channel Suresh Chavhanke arrested for disturbing communal harmony Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt receives Padma Bhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi SC issues notice to Centre, EC on a petition filed by BSP challenging use of EVM without paper trail in election US President Donald Trump says ‘possible’ Russia knew about Syria chemical attack Income Tax department filed a complaint against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu health minister, Vijay Bhaskar’s residence Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100th European Goal as Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 2-1

Coimbatore


Siruthuli annual summer camp from April 17

Covai Post Network
April 13, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The six-day annual summer camp for school students and teachers, organised by Siruthuli, an NGO engaged in recharging ground water will be held here from April 17.

Siruthuli has invited 120 students and about 25 teachers from various school for Nurture Nature Camp during which the children are given an opportunity to experience several eco-friendly activities.

The 11-year old Siruthuli will expose its four pillars – water conservation, afforestation, waste management and awareness to the children at the camp and more than 1,000 students had attended these camp in the last 10 years. This time it was proposed a field trip to the Noyyal river and its water bodies.

A taste of farming activities through hands-on experiences to the children who otherwise do not get an opportunity to know how and where from their food comes and segregation of waste to promote zero garbage homes – including disposal of medical waste.

The entire programme is conducted on a pro bono basis and Siruthuli does not charge anything to the students or teachers and children are provided with breakfast, lunch and snacks along with the required stationary materials, transportation, caps and other materials needed for training purposes.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS